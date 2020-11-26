Abilene shoppers prepare for a new kind of Thanksgiving

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – They’re familiar sounds of the holiday season: cars are passing by and shoppers are walking in and out of stores.

“I told her, ‘Let’s go in the morning before everyone gets off work to avoid the crowds,'” said Abilene resident Kim Caton.

Caton and her mom are out doing some last-minute shopping, much like most of the Key City, as the time for turkey gets closer.

“I feel like the shopping started two or three weeks ago,” said Store Director at United Supermarkets on Judge Ely Tim Farrar.

Farrar says he’s seen just as many people pass through the aisles this year compared to last.

“I think everybody out there is searching for that normalcy,” said Farrar.

We have a few more rules this Thanksgiving, but the traditions are the same.

“The turkey breast, the sweet potatoes, fruit, vegetables.”

Melba Defosses is shopping for her table, which will have a few less plate settings.

“[It’s going to be] very small, just four of us,” said Defosses.

She says she’s doing all she can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and it seems others are following suit.

“Everybody’s doing their part to be safe around others,” said Farrar.

Farrar says he’s seeing plastic wear fly off the shelves as more and more people look for ways to stop the spread of germs.

“It’s just a use once and toss,” he says.

While most of us will be looking at fewer faces across the table, others will be taking in the time safely spent with loved ones during a time of uncertainty.