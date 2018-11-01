Abilene State Park currently not accepting new camping reservations due to recent rain Video

We're ending the month of October on a wet note, and this happens to be the wettest October on record for the key city.

The Abilene State Park has faced flooding issues, which prompted an evacuation for all visitors earlier this month. State park officials say the additional rain received today could keep the area closed for awhile. Including today's rain totals more than 11 inches of rain have soaked the City of Abilene.

Park staff members are not accepting new reservations, but are honoring former reservations for the camp site that hasn't flooded at this point. "The park will probably be closed for quite some time. A lot of our trails are still under water, and those would have to dry out before we could allow any visitors on them," say's Candyce Johnson, the Assistant Superintendent, at the Abilene State Park.

While, most of the park remains closed, officials announced it is open for day use, but warns guests to be aware several areas remain under water.

Mosquitoes typically follow a widespread rain event, but state park officials say that it won't be the problem you would expect it to be. "Most of our water here in the park is actually moving, it's flowing and that helps with the production of mosquitoes, in plus it is also cooling off," explains Johnson.

The Abilene State Park will reach out on Facebook in the next few weeks for volunteers to help clean up debris created by record setting rainfall this month. Johnson say's "there is debris tangled up in some our grills, our picnic areas, and trails are going to be covered."

