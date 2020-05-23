Abilene student awarded major scholarship from Taco Bell Foundation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Josh Salmon is one of only 11 students chosen nationwide to receive the Taco Bell Foundation’s $25,000 scholarship.

While most high school students got their first taste of online learning this year, turning the computer to the classroom was nothing new for Salmon.

“The whole senior year thing that all the students have been getting this year is what I was doing for the last three years,” said Salmon.

Salmon has been home schooled since his sophomore year, which he says has given him some extra time to live out his dreams.

The 18 year old spent his senior year in West Africa as a volunteer for Mercy Ships.

“They provide free surgeries for people all over the continent who need life-saving and life-changing surgeries done,” said Salmon. “The idea of being able to take someone of where they’re at in their most vulnerable point and just heal them from that, ah it’s such a powerful thing.”

It’s no surprise after a trip like this, that this was his answer when asked what his dream job was.

“I would definitely love to go into pediatrics,” said Salmon.

While that adds another eight years to his class schedule, the money earned from the scholarship will take a little bit of pressure off the “how” so he can focus on the “why.”