Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District says they’re out of COVID vaccines, but more are available elsewhere

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District says they don’t have anymore vaccines and nearly 8,000 people on their waiting list.

Vaccines are still available at other pharmacies, however.

The Public Health District received their initial 600 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the end of December, and all were administered in about a week.

Since then, it seems everything has slowed down.

Annette Lerma with the Public Health District says it’s been a frustrating time because they don’t know when they will get another shipment of doses.

It’s not just Taylor County experiencing a slowing trend, but many counties throughout the state.

“There’s only so much vaccine that they can send out, so I know that they are equally as frustrated with the slow process, but it just boils down to supply and demand. There’s not enough supply to meet the demand right now,” said Lerma.

Lerma says she’s hoping more local healthcare providers sign up to administer the vaccine so Taylor County can have “all hands on deck” when it comes to vaccinating the people in our area as quickly as possible.

When the shipment does come, depending on its size, the Public Health District says it will either continue administering vaccines in their building or move to a bigger site like the Taylor County Convention Center.

The district will conduct distribution working off two separate lists, calling those frontline workers on the 1A list.

If they do not answer or can’t make time to get the shot, the next person will be called and so on.

At the same time, another person will be repeating the process with the 1B list, which are those 65 and older and those with exisiting health conditions.

“It would be way too time consuming and not efficient if we only focused on one list,” said Lerma. “That’s what we found very early on, is that we needed to target both lists simultaneously.”

If you have already signed up for your shot with the Public Health District, Lerma says to be patient. As soon as they receive the next round, the will be calling those on the list.

You can get a vaccine at other locations in the Big Country and the Heartland, you can find those locations here.

Over at Hendrick Medical Center, staff there is completing the second round of vaccines for the original 3,400 vaccinated in 2020.

They also plan to administer an additional 400 first-round doses this week.

Over at the Brownwood campus, 700 employees have been vaccinated so far, but their second doses have not been completed yet.

Hendrick is still only working on its tier one vaccinations, which are frontline workers, and are vaccinating anywhere from 100 to 1,500 a day.

Some of Hendrick’s clinic primary care providers in Abilene were allocated 300 doses of the vaccine for high-risk patients, and those were administered this week.