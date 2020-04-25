Abilene teacher gets creative with lesson plan, reads to animals

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The big noses and furry faces at May Farms aren’t Jane Voss’s typical audience when it comes time to crack open a book.

The Ortiz Elementary teacher is getting creative to keep her students engaged as classes continue online.

Each week Voss goes to May Farms and records herself reading to the animals. She then posts that video online for her students to watch.

“I saw this guy on Facebook and he was sitting with all these goats and they were jumping on him and it reminded me of the yoga with the goats and them jumping on you and I was like, ‘I got to go out there and read a book to these goats,'” said Voss.

Each reading is different, though. Voss says the book usually correlates with which animals she is reading to.

While her students are enjoying it from home, so are those listening in person.

“It’s just been fun watching her and how the animals react to her, like, they just give her their undivided attention listening to her,” said Monica Becton with May Farms.

Although sometimes that “attention” can go a little overboard.

“One of them ate my book, he literally tore it right off,” said Voss.

No matter the audience, the end goal remains the same.

“Anything that we can do to make them laugh and forget about the world around them, our time that we did have together was so fun so I’m just trying to bring that back,” said Voss.