Abilene to host Walk to End Alzheimer’s event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The fight to end Alzheimer’s will come to Abilene as the Alzheimer’s Association announced Tuesday a charity walk event in the Key City, according to a press release.

Residents from not only Abilene, but across the Big Country are invited by the association to attend the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event hosted at Rose Park on Saturday, September 15, 2018.

Participants will complete a two-mile walk while also learning about Alzheimer’s disease, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies, enrollment and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association, according to the release.

“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s is about bringing our community together.” Alzheimer’s Association Regional Director Kristin Bishop said in the release. “There are an estimated 350,000 Texans who have Alzheimer’s disease, and we can play a role in helping make a difference by advancing research and extending our help and services to those impacted by Alzheimer’s.”

Nationwide, more than five million people are affected by the disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. Alzheimer’s is also the only disease in the top 10 causes of death that cannot be cured, prevented or slowed, according to the release.

An opening ceremony will take place at 9:00 a.m. on the day of the event, followed by the walk at 9:30.

Participants will enjoy entertainment by an Elvis tribute artist, snow cones and various other refreshments, photo opportunities, information booths and a variety of other activities provided by event sponsors.

To register, donate or volunteer, visit the event page here