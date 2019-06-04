Abilene Tornado Resource and Recovery Center closing Saturday

ABILENE, Texas (News Release) – The Abilene Resource and Recovery (R&R) Center located at the Pioneer Drive Baptist Church located at 701 S. Pioneer Drive is in its final week of operations.

The R & R Center will close its doors on Saturday, June 8, at 7:00 p.m.

All residents affected by the May 18 tornado who are still needing assistance from the community partners should report to the R&R Center as soon as possible this week to ensure that they can readily access the services they need to recover.

Operational hours are from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily through June 8.

The Texas Department of Insurance will have a representative present at the Resource and Recovery Center on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 4-5 for those affected residents who have questions or concerns related to their insurance claims.

For those of you who may have been initially affected by the tornado but no longer have any outstanding needs for assistance are asked to contact the local Abilene United Way 211 Center by dialing "211" select your language and select 1.

It is important to let them know that you do not anticipate requiring any additional assistance at your address.