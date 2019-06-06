Abilene tornado victims can get in-person insurance help

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Those impacted in the City of Abilene by the May 18 tornado can find some in-person guidance when it comes to insurance.

An agent from the Texas Department of Insurance is at the tornado Resource and Recovery Center at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church, ready to guide those navigating the complicated landscape of insurance claims.

"It's my duty to get in front of consumers, explain the process, what to expect and set realistic expectations on the recovery process and what's ahead of them," says John Plent, Texas Department Of Insurance.

Plent will be available at the church Thursday or you can call the department's information assistance line at 1-800-252-3439.