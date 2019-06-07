Abilene veteran treasures friendship with D-Day survivor

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC)- June 6th, 1944, the Allies invaded Normandy, called D-Day or Operation Neptune.



"Absolutely the most important day of the War," said William Lenches, Executive Director, 12Th Armored Division Memorial Museum.

The troops over coming exhaustion from the multiple day trip then once they made it to the beach, steal obstacles, barb wire, mines, machine guns and much more.

"Without gaining a foot hold in Europe, we would have never liberated France, Belgium, Holland and cross the Ryan River into Germany," said Lenches.

Now 75 years later, we still honor those 160,000 troops. One veteran, James Weber, becoming friends with a D-Day survivor.

"We greeted each other in the morning with a salute," said Weber.

Wallace and James spending their time swapping stories from their time serving.

"He had driven a truck onto the battle field and didn't know what was in it and after it was kind of passed he looked in the back of his truck and it was full of ammunition," said Weber.

They said they did not think twice when they were called to serve.

"He remembers just doing what he was told to do and didn't realize that he was 19 years old and that people were getting killed all around him and he didn't think about that till later," said Weber.

The 12th Armored Division Memorial Museum has a display up in honor for D-Day the whole month of June.