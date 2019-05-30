Abilene Young Professionals attend 'Coffee with your Congressman' event

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Even though it was dark and rainy Wednesday morning, many of the Abilene Young Professionals (AYP) were downtown for a special event with Congressman Jodey Arrington.

The congressman was attendance to give the AYP a legislative update at the Coffee with your Congressman event, where he answered questions on border security, economy, and other Texas concerns.

"We just think it's important that our young professionals in their 20s and 30s stay engaged and informed on issues related to government affairs, so we appreciate our congressman for coming in and giving us updates," said Megan Dobbs, Abilene Young Professional Chair.

The event was open to the public and free to attend.

Abilene Young Professionals is a program of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce targeted towards young professionals in the 22-40 age range.