Abilene youth bringing back ‘mullet’ hairstyle

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Hockey Cut, Bi-Level, Tennessee Top Hat, no matter what you call it, the mantra was the same.

“It’s business in the front and it’s party in the back,” said George Levesque.

For teenagers in the 80s and 90s like Levesque, the mullet was the haircut to have.

“I thought, ‘That guy’s hair is cool and it’s this long. I’m going to be an inch longer and then I’ll be an inch cooler,'” said Levesque.

For some, the style is buried deep in a photo album, but for others it’s the hit of their Instagram page.

“I’ve always had longer hair and they just said, ‘Go for it,'” said Wylie Sophomore Carter Beard.

Nichole Reno cuts men’s hair at King’s Barbers in Downtown Abilene, and today sitting in the chair is 15-year-old Beard.

“I mean, it’s going grow back, so might as well,” said Beard.

“With baseball and football players and soccer players, especially professionally, having them, we’ve seen a big surge in college and high school,” said Reno.

Even though it’s an old trend resurfacing, barbers are being forced to give it a fresh cut.

“Typically right now they’re being faded on the sides. You have to be able to do your fade, fade it into longer hair on top and then fade those short into long hair in the back and then connect the back into the top, and so it’s really essentially like 3 or 4 haircuts in one,” said Reno.

The added challenge also gives those behind the clippers a chance, just like the hairstyle, to have a little fun.

“It really gets to show all of the tools in your tool box,” said Jacob Miller at Barber’s Notch.

“You have high and short on the sides with the really short hair on top, you’ve got the slick back, there’s Mohawk mullets, there’s the comb over,” said Reno.

“We’ve even gone as far as carved in the state of Texas in the side of the mullet,” said Miller.

They say no mullet is the same, and for James Bridwell, getting the cut was better late than never.

“I always take it with a grain of salt when guys are like, ‘That’s really cool,’ and I’m like, ‘Cool’s probably not the right word for a grown man to have a mullet.’ I don’t know, it’s just fun,” said Bridwell.

If you were to open a time capsule from the ’80s, you’d probably find VHS tapes, a boombox, leg warmers and a picture of someone with a mullet.

“The good news is it’s a short period of my life,” said Levesque.

Who knew though that opening a time capsule from 2020, you’d find that same picture, cringeworthy, but at least we tried to have some fun.

“It was 2020, why not?,” said Bridwell.