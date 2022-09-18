ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – 20 years ago today former KRBC news reporter Jennifer Servo was found dead in her Abilene apartment.

Despite a violent crime scene with an overwhelming amount of evidence, her killer is still free, and only two potential suspects have ever been named.

Who killed Jennifer Servo? What happened that day?

Watch as family and former colleagues of Servo share what they experienced the day she was found murdered, one of the toughest decisions KRBC faced as a television station, along with details from investigators on one of the nation’s most high-profile cold cases.