Active shooter reported in Arboretum area in NW Austin, 3 killed

Main News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Traffic is closed at the intersection of Rain Creek Parkway after an active shooter incident April 18, 2021 (KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are reporting to the scene of a reported active shooter incident in the 9600 block of Great Hills Trail in the Arboretum area in northwest Austin.

According to Austin-Travis County EMS, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, which took place at the intersection of Great Hills Trail and Rain Creek Parkway. ATCEMS says the incident was reported at 11:42 a.m. Sunday.

Residents should avoid the area. Those in the vicinity are being asked to shelter in place. The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the area, according to Austin Police Department.

Austin-Travis County EMS currently has 15 response assets on-scene.

KXAN will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

  • (KXAN/Josh Hinkle)
  • (KXAN/Josh Hinkle)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending stories