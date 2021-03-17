ACU enjoying national recognition brought by NCAA Tournament berth

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – With tears on the court and excitement on campus, the ACU Wildcats have scratched their way back into the NCAA Tournament.

“It brings joy to my heart that they’re succeeding and they’re living out their dream,” said ACU student Koy Richardson.

The team will take on the University of Texas Saturday in the first round of the tournament.

It will prove a big game for the 14th-seeded Wildcats, and also a big game for those on the sidelines.

“Just seeing ACU on there just warmed my heart honestly,” said ACU student Jalen Garza.

The last time ACU went to the Big Dance, Jalen and Matthew Fletcher were seniors in high school.

Even though Fletcher always knew he wanted to be a Wildcat, seeing them earn a place on the bracket in 2019 only solidified that decision.

“Growing up, we didn’t have much national notice and so it was cool seeing our name on TV,” said Fletcher.

ACU hopes it will be the same for more potential students in 2021.

“Conversations are happening. They want to share about ‘Cats in Indy or March Madness or ACU Wildcat nation. It’s just creating more visibility for our campus here in Abilene,Texas in the wider market across the country,” said Emerald Cassidy with the ACU Marketing Department.

For those already in the seats at ACU, it’s a time to be proud.

“The emotion from the players, you see them either crying, so happy and just celebrating. I love to see that for my guys,” said Richardson.

“It’s so exciting how far we’ve come and how far we continue to see this progress as the years go on,” said Garza.

As far as who most of the students have winning Saturday, they say you have to stay loyal to the purple.

Tip off for the Wildcats is set for 8:50 p.m. Saturday.

ACU will be hosting a watch party at Wildcat Stadium.

Gates will open at 7:50 p.m.