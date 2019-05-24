Adam Levine is leaving "The Voice" after 16 seasons

Main News

(CBS) - After 16 seasons, Adam Levine is leaving the NBC competition show, "The Voice," host Carson Daly announced Friday. The Maroon 5 singer was one of the original four coaches on the show, capturing three victories since it debuted in 2011. 

"He'll always be a cherished member of 'The Voice' family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best," Daly said. 

Singer Gwen Stefani will take Levine's spot in the big red chair for Season 17. Stefani is dating Levine's "frenemy" on the show, country singer and coach Black Shelton, whom she met through the show as a coach on Seasons 7, 9 and 12. 

After 16 seasons, @adamlevine has decided to leave @NBCTheVoice and @gwenstefani will take his place in the chair for season 17!

NBC previously announced that Levine would be returning as a coach along with Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Jennifer Hudson, Pharrell Williams, Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, Usher, Miley Cyrus, Alicia Keys and Shakira have all been coaches over the years. 

Team Adam took home the top spot three times. Javier Colon won season one, Tessanne Chin won season five and Jordan Smith won season nine. 

Clarkson shared a heartfelt response to the news on Twitter. 

Found out last night about @adamlevine leaving The Voice & while I get that he's been doing the show 4 a while & wants to step away, it will be weird showing up 4 work & he's not there 👀 To start an amazing show from the ground up is a big deal!

