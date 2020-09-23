Aerospace manufacturing company celebrates 30 years in Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Aerospace manufacturing company is celebrating 30 years in Cisco this week.

While the pieces they manufacture may not mean much to anyone walking by, if you’ve been up 35,000 feet in the air, whether you knew it or not you had a piece of Cisco, Texas with you.

“I said, ‘I think we were middle age crazy is what I feel like it was,'” said RAM Inc. Owner Diann Morris.

Morris and her husband Bob started the company 30 years ago.

“The penny-pinching was my part and Bob, he was the dreamer and the engineer,” said Diann Morris.

To understand its beginnings, we have to rewind a few decades to ITT Aerospace in California.

Diann’s husband discovered a plastic material called ‘PEEK’ which can replace aluminum pieces in airplanes to make them lighter.

It was a true game changer for the industry that the two would take to West Texas, of all places.

“That’s always a surprise to everyone,” said RAM Inc. CEO Richard Williams.

The two started with just three employees, and now with more than 60, they are still the only ones that make these pieces in the nation.

“Every Boeing aircraft has our parts on it, we have parts on every Bell helicopter, the F-22, F-16, and FA-18,” said Williams.

It’s just Diann at the helm now, but she hopes in the next 30 years she can continue the legacy she and her husband started.

“There was a company that came in one day and their company had been in business for 150 years and it was still in their family, and when they left, Bob said, ‘That’s what I hope for, that our company would still be around for 150 years,” said Morris.