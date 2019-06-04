AFD responds to Monday night fire at Sedona Apartments Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Crews are responding to a fire in Abilene.

The Abilene Fire Department was dispatched to the call just after 9:30 Monday night at the Sedona Apartments in the 2600 block of Nonesuch Road.

The fire was contained to a small area on the second floor of the apartment, according to officials on scene.

There were no injuries reported, and fire officials say they have everything under control.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.