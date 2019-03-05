Air Force Major charged in connection to wife's disappearance

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - The husband of a missing Texas woman is charged with felony tampering with evidence in connection with her disappearance.

Andreen McDonald, 29, was reported missing by friends Friday, and authorities believe she is dead.

Authorities say her husband, Air Force Major Andre McDonald, bought a series of items Saturday they believe he planned to use to dispose of her body.

They say he bought cans of gasoline, heavy-duty trash bags, work gloves, a portable burn barrel, a shovel, and an ax.

Authorities first detained McDonald on Saturday on mental health concerns, fearing he might be suicidal.

The next day, he was charged with tampering with evidence because they say he tried to destroy the receipt.

He told a reporter their 6-year-old daughter is staying with an in-law.

The Bexar County Sheriff says Andreen McDonald's disappearance is "very suspicious."

He says they believe her daughter who is on the autism spectrum and mostly nonverbal saw her mom's presumed death.

They searched a forest area on Sunday using cadaver dogs, but are still searching for a body.