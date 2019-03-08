AISD back on track: Abilene schools to get enhanced training facilities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene middle school students are getting a major upgrade to their track program.

AISD is beginning work on a new track facility near Shotwell Stadium, a project that’s part of the AISD school bond and will be used for district-wide track meets.

AISD middle school practice fields are in need of a little TLC as well. Mann Middle School track coach Julie Harris says it’s easy to see why.

“As you can see there’s dirt, it’s uneven so it’s really hard for the kids to be able to run,” said Harris.

Luckily for Harris and her students, it’s a problem they won’t have to deal with for much longer.

AISD is making plans to take lines that are spray-painted on grass and turn it into a race-ready surface.

“We have to practice on this, and the first time they get on a track is when the track meet actually happens,” said Harris.

“For a student to be able to go out and know where their marks are, know where they have to have the handoff transition and all those kind of things is going to increase their level of competition and make them better when it comes to competition,” said AISD Assistant Athletic Director Charles Griffin.

With more than 100 kids using the track at Mann Middle School right now, students and staff agree it’s an improvement to look forward to.

“Since I’ve been here so long, I’m excited to see the improvements that we’re going to have here, just seeing them make it happen,” said Harris.

Helping not just the track program but every sport.

The track by Shotwell Stadium is expected to be complete by Aug. 1.

A timeline for the track at Mann Middle School and other schools in the area are still in the works.