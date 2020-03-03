AISD middle school students get a jump start on the future

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – For Mallory Traylor and her friends, high school is just a few months away and as Septemeber draws closer those nerves of entering a new campus and new classes start to kick in.

“We’re mostly excited because we are ready to get out of middle school, but it makes us a little nervous,” said Traylor who is currently an 8th grader at Craig Middle School.

One thing that’s on these students’ minds, that wasn’t at the forefront of much of the older generations, is life after high school.

“We didn’t really consider what we were going to do out of high school until our senior year,” said one of the booth organizers.

Monday Abilene ISD 8th graders got the chance to step out of the classroom and get a glimpse of what the real world has to offer, all part of the districts Hello High School event.

“I feel like it really helps us understand what everything will be like and what to expect,” said Traylor.

“We’re really looking at this in terms of starting a conversation and making the kids become familiar with some of the vocabulary and really looking at opportunities that they have,” said CTE Executive Director Dr. Garduno.

Students were able to visit with various students and staff participating in the CTE programs, opening up the conversation and explaining to students their high school opportunities.

For Mallory, she was drawn to the healthcare booth, but for others, their interests may be engineering, law enforcement or even television. The bottom line was the district was wanted to explain to students that you can have a career right outside of high school.