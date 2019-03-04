American Red Cross assisting family whose home was destroyed by fire

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - An Abilene family is getting some help from the American Red Cross after a fire destroyed their home on Saturday.

Just after 7 Saturday evening, smoke and flames were reported coming from a trailer house in far Northwest Abilene just off U.S. Highway 83-277 and Old Anson Road at 4001 Santa Barbara Drive.

When first fire units got there, firefighters reported the trailer was totally involved, especially at the front porch and about half of the house.

There were three people inside when the fire started, and while they were able to escape safely, officials say several pets were not able to get out.

An improperly discarded cigarette is listed as the cause of the fire by investigators.

The Red Cross was called to help the family find a place to stay.