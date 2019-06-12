Annual Rodney Holder Guns & Hoses Blood Drive set for June 19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s time for one of Abilene’s most popular events, the Rodney Holder Guns & Hoses Blood Drive.

The blood drive is a collaboration of KTAB/KRBC and the Hendrick Regional Blood Center, and takes place Wednesday, June 19 from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

You can donate blood at Hendrick Regional Blood Center, located at 1150 North 18th Street, or the KTAB/KRBC Studios, located at 4510 South 14th Street.

The Guns & Hoses Blood drive honors the life of fallen Abilene police officer Rodney Holder, who died in the line of duty back in 2010.

When someone donates blood, they dedicate a vote to either the police department (guns) or the fire department (hoses).