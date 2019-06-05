Anson PD K-9 places 2nd at national competition

ANSON, Texas (KTAB) - Anson police officer Les Trammell and K-9 Zeus have proved their crime-fighting abilities after placing second at a national competition for narcotic-sniffing police dogs.

The pair competed last month at an annual meeting of the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association, a week-long training session for K-9 teams that is capped off with a friendly contest at the end of the week.

Trammell and Zeus placed second out of more than one hundred other teams from all over the country, some from areas with a population more than 300 times the size of Anson's.

"It is really awesome. I know that there were so many more canine teams out there that are probably a lot better than we ar, but still at that same time it was pretty cool," said Trammell.

This national placement has earned special honors for the doggy duo but also for the department and community it serves.

"When we go to court it gives us credibility to know that our dog is certified, not only certified, but a national champion," said Anson Police Chief Jack Thompson. "Les is a good handler and knows what he's doing, and he's got a good dog. The team together is what's outstanding."