Anson Police Chief named city’s ‘Man of the Year’

ANSON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Anson Chamber of Commerce has named its Man of the Year for 2020.

The chamber selected Anson Police Chief Coy Sanchez, who took over for former Chief Jack Thompson after his passing.

Sanchez grew up in Anson and spent many years driving up and down the main road in town.

If you asked him 20 years ago what he’d be driving in his mid-30s, a car with the word ‘Chief’ on the back wasn’t it.

“Growing up I never dreamed of being a police officer or cop or anything like that,” said Chief Sanchez.

Sanchez’s career in law enforcement started back in 2012.

He fell into a job at the Taylor County Jail and then took a spot at the Anson Police Department.

“I always wanted to be a servant, give back to whatever was given to me,” said Sanchez.

As years passed, he found himself the right-hand man to former Chief Jack Thompson.

“He gave people second chances where you wouldn’t think anyone else would give them a second chance,” said Sanchez.

After Thompson’s passing, Sanchez stepped up.

“It was basically nothing to it, but to do it,” said Sanchez.

Now Sanchez sits where Thompson once did, in the chief’s spot.

He says it hasn’t been easy without him, but he’s still using what he learned from the former chief and bringing it to the new generation.

“Just being transparent and open and honest with the public. Because if we cant be that with them, then they can’t be that with us,” said Sanchez.

Sanchez was officially appointed Chief in July of 2020.

He leads a team of five officers.