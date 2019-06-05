APD remembers service of officer killed by drunk driver 12 years ago

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - It's been 12 years since an Abilene police officer was struck and killed by a drunk driver, and Wednesday the department is remembering his service.

Officer Jeff McCoy was killed on the morning of June 5, 2007 when a vehicle crashed into the patrol car he was driving.

The fatal crash happened on South 14th Street, where there's now a plaque that is a reminder of his service to the city.

On Wednesday, current Abilene Police Chief Stan Standrdige took to social media to express his grief for the department and the officers who knew McCoy, a 17-year veteran of the police force.

The person convicted of his death received an intoxication manslaughter charge.