APD searching for duo accused of car burglary, credit card fraud

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are asking for your help identifying two suspects accused of using a credit card they stole from a vehicle.

Police say the two suspects seen in the attached video burglarized a vehicle at an apartment complex in the 3600 block of Cedar Run Road, then used a credit card stolen from the vehicle to make purchases at Abilene businesses around May 24.

Anyone with information on the identity of these two suspects is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 325-676-8477 or 1-800-868-8477. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.