Armed suspect at large after robbing south Abilene bank

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An armed suspect is at large after robbing a south Abilene bank Tuesday morning.

The robbery happened at First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Blvd sometime before 8:00 a.m.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the robber, described only as a white male, was wearing a ski mask when he used a gun to rob the bank.

He then fled the scene toward Butternut Street and is believed to be on foot.

Detectives are now going to use K9 units in an attempt to locate him.

The details of the robbery, including information on injuries and how much money was taken, have not been disclosed.

