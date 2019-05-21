Baby cut from murdered Chicago mom's womb opens eyes for first time
TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) - An infant cut from his mother's womb in a gruesome crime reportedly opened his eyes briefly Sunday.
19-year-old Marlen Ochoa-Lopez was nine months pregnant when she was killed and her unborn baby -- a little boy -- cut from her belly. He's in grave condition and on life support in the neonatal intensive care unit.
Friends of the family of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez released this photo of the baby and his father together.
There will be three days of visitation for her -- Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Her funeral will be held Saturday at the mount auburn funeral home in Stickney, Illinois.
Three people have been arrested in connection with the crime.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
