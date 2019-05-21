BCH Exclusive: Abilene man shows where 2x12 crashed through roof, ceiling
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - As Abilene residents continue to pick up the pieces after Saturday's tornado, they're also thankful no one was injured.
In this BigCountryHomepage.com exclusive raw interview, Abilene resident Shelton Turner describes how a 2x12 piece of lumber punctured his roof and ceiling during Saturday's tornado.
To see the full, raw interview, watch the attached video.
More Stories
-
The strength of the Abilene community is shining through the…
-
Abilene residents are still cleaning up after Saturday's tornado.
-
The City of Abilene is offering advice to residents on how to…
Trending Stories
Latest News
-
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.