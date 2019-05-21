Main News

BCH Exclusive: Abilene man shows where 2x12 crashed through roof, ceiling

Posted: May 21, 2019

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - As Abilene residents continue to pick up the pieces after Saturday's tornado, they're also thankful no one was injured.

In this BigCountryHomepage.com exclusive raw interview, Abilene resident Shelton Turner describes how a 2x12 piece of lumber punctured his roof and ceiling during Saturday's tornado.

To see the full, raw interview, watch the attached video.

