BCH Exclusive Video: Man describes tornado in Silver Valley, gives tour of damage

Posted: May 20, 2019 06:37 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 06:55 PM CDT

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - After tornadoes tore through parts of the Big Country over the weekend, some families were left with damage to their homes and properties.

Rollen Barnett in Silver Valley experienced an F-3 tornado on Saturday, and granted BigCountryHomepage.com's Victor Sotelo an exclusive tour of the damage as he recalls the tornadic event.

Watch the attached video to see the entire tour.

