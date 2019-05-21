Main News

BCH Exclusive: Tornado victim gets emotional while describing community response

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 06:11 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 06:12 PM CDT

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The strength of the Abilene community is shining through the aftermath of the stormy weekend.

Don Stamper, whose home was damaged during Saturday's tornado, says it best. "If other towns don't do this, they need to take lessons from Abilene," he says.

Stamper has been overwhelmed by the support he's seen from the community in the wake of the weekend's severe storms.

To see the full, raw interview, watch the attached video.

