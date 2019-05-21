BCH Exclusive: Tornado victim gets emotional while describing community response

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - The strength of the Abilene community is shining through the aftermath of the stormy weekend.

Don Stamper, whose home was damaged during Saturday's tornado, says it best. "If other towns don't do this, they need to take lessons from Abilene," he says.

Stamper has been overwhelmed by the support he's seen from the community in the wake of the weekend's severe storms.

To see the full, raw interview, watch the attached video.