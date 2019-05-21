Main News

BCH Exclusive Video: Lake Hubbard forced to open floodgates

Posted: May 20, 2019 08:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 20, 2019 08:47 PM CDT

BRECKENRIDGE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Lake Hubbard has been forced to open the floodgates.

After Saturday's storms, area lakes are beyond their capacity.

Lake Hubbard in Breckenridge has opened the floodgates to make room for additional runoff.

Several other reservoirs in the area are also now completely full, and the water levels have been rising in others.

Watch the attached video to see the opening of the floodgates.

