BCH Exclusive Video: Water from Lake Brownwood rushing over spillway
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Lake Brownwood is flowing over its spillway.
The lake was filled to capacity 6 months ago after a wet autumn, and has remained full throughout the spring thanks to even more rain so far in 2019.
The website water data for Texas lists Lake Brownwood at more than a foot over its spillway.
Check out footage of water rushing over the spillway in the attached video.
