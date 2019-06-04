BCH Exclusive Video: Water from Lake Brownwood rushing over spillway

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Lake Brownwood is flowing over its spillway.

The lake was filled to capacity 6 months ago after a wet autumn, and has remained full throughout the spring thanks to even more rain so far in 2019.

The website water data for Texas lists Lake Brownwood at more than a foot over its spillway.

Check out footage of water rushing over the spillway in the attached video.