Main News

BCH Exclusive Video: Water from Lake Brownwood rushing over spillway

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 05:44 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 05:44 PM CDT

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Lake Brownwood is flowing over its spillway.

The lake was filled to capacity 6 months ago after a wet autumn, and has remained full throughout the spring thanks to even more rain so far in 2019.

The website water data for Texas lists Lake Brownwood at more than a foot over its spillway.

Check out footage of water rushing over the spillway in the attached video.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected