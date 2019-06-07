Beatles Fest starts Friday night at Play Faire Park Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Beatles Fest is on at Play Faire park this weekend after someone was sending out emails saying the annual event featuring Beatles music was canceled.

Doc who owns and runs the park says the cancelation is fake news and the show will go on.

He also says who ever was sending out the emails even misspelled Beatles.

But it all begins Friday night at 7 at Play Faire Park.