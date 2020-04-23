Big Brothers Big Sisters finding new ways to stay connected

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Big Brothers Big Sisters is a nonprofit that thrives off of one-on-one connection and even though social distancing guidelines has made it difficult, they’re still finding ways to stay connected.

“We have been forced to be very creative with how we execute our mission,” said Mark Rogers with Big Brothers Big Sisters Abilene.

The team is doing that by thinking about what people are doing during quarantine, adding Zoom hangouts to the mix, but also puzzles.

“The Houston office kind of came up with this idea, ‘What if we created a puzzle?'” said Rogers.

The idea behind this is it would act as a fundraiser and give bigs an opportunity to connect with their littles.

“Everybody that buys one gets a puzzle, and then we send one of our littles a puzzle in the mail,” said Rogers.

Rogers’ brother Jeff was the graphic designer for the puzzle and says he was excited to use his talents to benefit the community.

“It’s like the top pinnacle of like, why I do what I do and like, what I hope my work could do,” said Jeff Rogers.

The puzzle design is colorful and displays the word “together,” reminding littles that their bigs are still there for them.

The puzzle bundle runs for $35 and that gets a puzzle for both the buyer and the little.

You can also buy additional puzzles for littles for $20 here.