Big Country AIDS Resources opens on-site pharmacy

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Since opening in 1988, Big Country AIDS Resources (BCAR) has aimed to help Big Country residents living with HIV AIDS. In that time they’ve opened a clinic, hired case managers, and assisted in educating the public about AIDS resources.

Medication has also been available through their partnership with Avita Pharmacies, though in the past that medication could only come by mail order.

Ribbon cutting for BCAR’s on-site pharmacy

“Not only is this going to get the medication to them quicker, but for those who are looking for ways of preventing getting HIV, the PReP medication will be available here,” says BCAR Executive Director James Wagstaff.

The goal is to streamline their process and help keep this underserved Big Country population healthier and safer.

“It’s all set up, from the pharmacy, to the providers, to the case managers, and it flows beautifully,” Wagstaff says.

Avita is a national pharmacy chain that has expertise in HIV, STI, and LGBTQ+ care, providing a knowledgeable and safe environment for those that might have nowhere else to go.

“People can come without judgment, without any sort of repercussions and just get help with their medication,” said Wagstaff.

Though Avita specializes in LGBTQ+ matters, the pharmacy is open to all, and with BCAR’s financial assistance programs, they really mean “all.”

“Everybody, even those on the fringes of society who have a disease, can access quickly and easily,” Wagstaff says.

The facility was designed to be clean and upscale, so that access isn’t just easy, but dignified.

“In a beautiful facility they’re going to feel more a part of society, and that’s what this is about is bringing hope to them, turning their lives around, and getting them back on their feet,” said Wagstaff.

With the pharmacy providing access to prevention, BCAR can focus on education.

“To help them stay healthy and then to work with people for preventing HIV from spreading, because it should not be spread in this day and age,” said Wagstaff.