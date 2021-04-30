Big Country AirFest takes flight this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Big Country AirFest will once again take flight this weekend after being grounded in 2020.

This year’s theme is “Golden Age of Bombers,” featuring aircraft from the 1920s all the way to present day.

The BT-13, which will be featured in the show, made its way to the Abilene Regional Airport Friday with a female pilot behind the controls.

“Ive been flying since I was 16,” said pilot Jeanette Stone.

The plane Stone is flying, though, has a history of seeing women in the front seat.

“The women who flew these, they were test pilots and would even tow targets for practice,” said Stone.

The BT-13 was used as a trainer in WWII and was flown by Women Air Force Service Pilots.

Stone will take the aircraft to Abilene skies this weekend, remembering a time when she was on the ground looking up instead of above the clouds.

“I was like, 6 years old right? And I went to an air show and there was a lot of military aircraft, and I thought it was so exciting and I really wanted to fly after that,” said Stone. “My hope is flying these old war birds will keep the history alive, but also I inspire our youth.”

Organizers say that’s what the AirFest is all about.

“You need people to be able to respect that as a piece of history that needs to be preserved,” said Steve Krazer with Big Country AirFest.

The Big Country AirFest will be at the Abilene Regional Airport this year.

Guests can enter through the north side of the airport near TSTC.

Gates open at 9 a.m. and admission is free.