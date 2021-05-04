Big Country CASA hosts superhero parade for Abilene Gives

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Superheroes invaded the Key City in support of Big Country CASA for Abilene Gives.

“Advocates are superheroes, and they’re making a difference in children and families’ lives,” said Rebel Taylor, advocate and events director.

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) founding member Jean Goodnight says their goal is to be able to help serve every child in the foster care system.

“There’s still several hundred on the waiting list because we don’t have enough CASA’s to serve every child who needs a CASA,” said Goodnight.

And their newest member, Jaime Thomas, says she’s happy to help raise funds.

“Five minutes after I was sworn in, I was already assigned a case, so that just tells you how many kids need us and need us to have the funds available to be able to provide for them,” said Thomas.

Big Country CASA normally hosts a 5k run, but instead did a superhero parade at one of their biggest sponsors, Arrow Ford.

“We love having the business, we’re a service company that just happens to sell cars,” said Shanna Kevil, General Manager and Vice President of the CASA Board of Directors.

Kevil says supporting local nonprofits is what Arrow Ford is all about.

“We want to support the mission that they have, and support the kiddos in care,” said Kevil.

CASA is normally able to raise around $50-60,000 for Abilene Gives, and are hoping to make that mark this year.

“Please open your pocketbooks and give to this,” said Sally Shelton, CASA.

But they need your help to do it. To donate, click the link.