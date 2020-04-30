Big Country Politics: Coronavirus latest headlines

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - McMurry University in Abilene, TX, will begin a five-phase plan returning to face-to-face, limited classroom instruction for May and summer terms beginning May 11. University is finalizing a safety plan to implement social distancing in classrooms as well as other safety protocols.

McMurry University conducted a series of campus Virtual Town Halls as the university rolls out the five-phase plan to fully reopen the campus for fall 2020 with face-to-face classes. Last week the university announced plans at the faculty and staff Virtual Town Hall meeting, and today the university is hosting the Virtual Town Hall for students to continue to share strategies for summer and fall terms.