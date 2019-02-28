Big Country Politics: Tackling the Mayor’s Challenge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (Border Report) — There was stunning testimony in federal court on Thursday that sheds light on what migrants say conditions are like inside detention holding facilities run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The migrants, who are part of a class-action lawsuit against the federal government, claimed they were detained for weeks by federal officials and were not allowed to shower, brush their teeth, get medical care or speak with lawyers or their consulate representatives.

Seven witnesses testified on Thursday in the U.S. District Court Southern District of Texas in Brownsville before Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. They are among 16 plaintiffs who have filed a class-action lawsuit, in which they are seeking more humane standards be set for more adult migrants who are held by federal authorities for over 72 hours.