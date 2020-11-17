Big Country residents trying to eradicate stickers in lawns

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s perfect weather to be spending time outside in the yard lately, but some folks are finding that to be a sticky problem.

Most homeowners only want to worry about keeping their grass cut and plants watered. For Patrick Lloyd though, he’s got bigger problems poking their way through the soil.

“This is probably the largest patch of them,” said Patrick Lloyd.

“Khaki weeds, burr clovers, stickers,” whatever you call them, they’re annoying.

“These are soft but when you turn them over and get the business end of them, you feel it,” said Lloyd. “You wouldn’t think that something that soft can pack a punch, but it does.”

Lloyd is from Merkel and first caught a glimpse of these pointy pieces about three years ago.

“We went camping and I really didn’t think much of them,” said Lloyd.

That was until they made their way to his yard, traveling how we all do: on the soles of our shoes.

“It didn’t take me long to determine that if they’re on the back of your shoe and you come and you run around the yard that those stickers are going to come off and they’re going to plant,” said Lloyd.

So how do you get rid of these without paying the big bucks?

“This weed free zone, they’ve designed for, it’ll work in the summer, but it’s also designed for the cool weather,” said William Woods at Garden World.

Woods says it’s all about killing from the root and getting ahead of the weeds with preventative treatments.

“For the most part, one treatment of these will knock it out,” said Woods.

Lloyd and his family, however, are learning to work around the weeds.

“You have to adjust,” said Lloyd. “We had to move our trampoline from the back of the yard to the front of the yard, that way it was minimal steps.”

Lloyd also has a separate pair of shoes and a separate lawnmower for his backyard so he doesn’t transfer the weeds to his front yard.

He says he’s doing everything to stop it before killing it off.

Garden World suggests laying down the preventative soil as early as February, as most will see these weeds start to grow in April and early May.