Big Country superintendents up early to assess road conditions, determine delays

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The winter weather forced many school cancellations and delays in the Big Country on Thursday.

It is often left up to each school district’s superintendent to make those decisions, but what goes into the final call? An early rise and a scouting drive.

Wylie Superintendent Joey Light woke up early Thursday to assess the roads.

The day got started at about 4:15 in the morning.

“We have buses that go out at 6:30,” said Wylie ISD Assistant Superintendent Craig Bessent. “We usually start them at 5:30, so everything happens early.”

Bessent and Light will tag team the area around the school district. Light will drive the residential streets and Bessent will drive the major highways.

“I’ll go up 83/84, 1750, 277 and all the overpasses,” said Bessent. “I actually drive and slam on my brakes and see if I skid, how long it takes to stop.”

Light says sometimes it could take up to 30 minutes to assess the roads, but on Thursday, it took a mere 10.

“I got a text saying this was going to be easy,” said Light.

Light stays in contact with Bessent throughout his drive, but afterward he gets on the phone with Dyess Air Force Base and other area superintendents who drive their own routes.

“The more eyes and vehicles you have on the road, I think you get a better perception,” said Bessent.

The phone call usually lasts about 15 minutes, and by the end, a decision is made.

Thursday, most schools in and near Abilene were canceled.

If road conditions stay bad overnight, superintendents will do this all over again early Friday morning.