Big Country tow truck drivers stay busy during Tuesday morning storm

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The roads proved to be challenging for drivers who had to go out in the icy weather Tuesday morning.

DPS is reporting 40 wrecks since Monday night and the Abilene Police Department is reporting 30.

Every time these officers are called, so are tow truck drivers.

“You never know when you’re going to go to sleep in this business,” said Kody Hooper with O’Bar Wrecker Service.

The icy mix started coming down in Abilene around 7 Monday night and within minutes Hooper was on the road.

“I worked a wreck out in the winter’s freeway and then we worked a wreck out in Caps,” said Hooper. “The little Ford Ranger was ahead and I guess spun out on the bridge [and then] hit one car and they started hitting all the cars.”

With 20 years of experience, Hooper has the roadside assistance game on lockdown.

“I’ve worked wrecks in the rain, pouring out for 30 hours. I’ve worked wrecks in the snow,” said Hooper.

He also knows what causes those wrecks, overpasses.

“See like this bridge here, everything else is regular but this bridge here doesn’t have anything under it and it’s still iced,” said Hooper.

Hooper says drivers usually drive faster than they should, hit their breaks, and then try and overcorrect which causes the wreck.

“I mean it’s Texas, were not use to it and so when it happens it’s something new to you and you kind of panic,” said Hooper.

Hooper’s job will be a busy one every storm but that doesn’t mean you have to see him every time. Hooper giving drivers a few tips for driving in the weather.

“Slow down. Instead of going 35 mph, go 25 or 20,” said Hooper.

Roads are expected to refreeze overnight. Make sure to give yourself enough time to get to school or work and drive slow.