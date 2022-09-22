(WSYR-TV) — After pulling the plug for two years, the largest video game-focused event in New York State, RetroGameCon, will return to the Syracuse Oncenter.
There will be no lagging in sight as the event will run from Saturday, October 8 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., to Sunday, October 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
You won’t want to hit the power-off switch!
RetroGameCon will include the following:
- Famous voice actors
- Content creators
- Competitive gamers
- Musical guests
- Independent game developers
- Video game vendors
- Local artists and crafters
- 50-table video game area
- Vintage interactive computer exhibit that is the largest on the East Coast
- Cosplay content with a cash prize
- Tattoo artists
- Gaming trivia
- Tabletop and trading card games
The charity that will be featured at RetroGameCon is called Extra Life, an organization that helps to improve the lives of sick children at the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse. 100 percent of the proceeds from an auction and raffles will go towards the charity during the event.
Click here for ticket information, which includes day passes, family passes and VIP passes.