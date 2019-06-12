Breaking barriers for women in the rodeo

ABILENE, Texas (KRBC) – Rodeo runs in Madison Outhier’s blood. She even wears her dad’s old rodeo buckle.

“I’ve always liked rodeo from when I was born and been around it. My dad’s a professional rodeo cowboy and been to the NFR four times in saddle bronc riding and my mom, she’s a professional polo ball player,” said Madison.

“You only get in what you put out,” said Mike Outhier, Madison’s dad.

Both Madison and her dad have been working together to train her to be her best.

“She puts a lot into it, so it’s been pretty cool to watch her progress and want to win,” said Mike.

Right now, as a high school competitor she has lots of options for competition.

“I compete in barrel racing, pole bending, goat tying and break away roping,” said Madison.

When she gets older their are fewer events for females.

“Barrel racing has been the only event that has been in professional rodeo forever and the guys have calf rope, all the roping events, as well as all the rough stalk events,” said Madison.

This year break away roping was added to the professional ranks of women’s rodeo.

“Thankfully I got to compete at the American, which was one of the biggest rodeos there is, this was the first year they had break away roping,” said Madison.

Madison qualified for the semifinals against 481 other female contestants, breaking the barrier by making it to the finals and winning.

“It was amazing and I was competing against my idols and world champions,” said Madison.

Even after the big win, she still will not give up to stay on top.

“She studies until midnight, and then back to basketball in the morning, and then school all day, and then come home and practice in the evening. So, she works out hard,” said Mike.

Madison hopes to go to college for rodeo and get into a business school while continuing to go professional for break away roping.