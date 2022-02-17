BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When a life is on the line, tensions run high. Which is why training exercises are so important to the Brownwood Fire Department.

From February 15-17, the department has held nightly training for their swift water rescue teams at Riverside Park.

“It’s just like anything else on skills, if you don’t use it, you lose it,” says Brownwood Assistant Fire Chief James LeMond.

LeMond says thankfully the department doesn’t have to use this training all that often. Even so, they run mock search and rescue scenarios once every three months to make sure the team stays sharp.

“Brownwood has flooded and we’ve had to have to use it before, so yeah, it’s very beneficial,” LeMond says.

Not all fire departments are required to have swift water training, but LeMond says they feel the need to prepare because of the city’s proximity to the river and nearby lake.

Three of the 22 firefighters are designated as boat operators. Each is assigned to a team so that no matter what time of day or night search and rescue is needed, one of the three teams can respond.

The rest of the team is trained in search and recovery, walking the banks around the body of water to assist the boat crew in finding the individual, and effectively communicating to get them back to land and in to emergency care services.

We’ve got 22, like I said, right now, and we’re always looking for guys to join the team,” says LeMond.