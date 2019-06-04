Brownwood man indicted for capital murder in 7-month-old's death
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - A Brownwood man has been indicted for capital murder in the death of a 7-month-old child.
According to the Brownwood Bulletin, 22-year-old Evan Williford was indicted on the charge in the Brown County May grand jury session.
The infant was rushed to Cook Children's Medical Center in Fort Worth, where he later died, after being found unresponsive at a Brownwood apartment on March 8.
Williford was arrested at the scene for unrelated drug charges, and was later charged with injury to a child after further investigation.
To read the original article from the Brownwood Bulletin, click here.
