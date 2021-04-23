Brownwood mother learns of daughter’s brain disorder after playground accident

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Brownwood mother says she was stunned to learn her daughter has a brain disorder that was discovered after treatment for an unrelated playground accident.

“October 7, it was just a regular day,” said Lupe Bueno.

Her 10-year-old daughter Olivia is now having to undergo extensive brain surgery for a condition called Chiari Malformation.

Bueno says in 2019, Olivia, like most 10 year olds, was out playing on the playground when she fell off the merry-go-round.

Bueno says she took Olivia to the doctor for a bruised jaw. Doctors told her the recovery process would be quick, but that wasn’t the case.

“It just got worse from there,” said Bueno. “She started getting headaches all the time and then her back started hurting.”

For almost 2 years, the family went to doctor after doctor searching for answers.

“The answer we got, well it left us stunned,” said Bueno.

Olivia was diagnosed with Chiari Malformation, a condition which causes the brain to fall to the back of the skull and put pressure on the spinal cord.

“Some days the pain is so bad, she can’t get out of bed,” said Bueno.

In May, Olivia will undergo brain surgery to better her symptoms.

The surgery is expected to take around 8 hours and will remove a piece of her brain to relieve some of the pressure.

Bueno says Olivia could need additional surgeries in the future.

To help the family with some of the medical costs, you can visit their GoFundMe page.

Bueno says the playground incident did not cause the brain disorder, symptoms just started showing after that point.