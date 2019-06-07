Brownwood PD find card skimmer at convenience store
BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Brownwood police are investigating after a skimmer was found at a convenience store.
According to a police incident report, officers were called to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Southside Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday where a credit card skimmer was located.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Brownwood police.
