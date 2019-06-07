Main News

Brownwood PD find card skimmer at convenience store

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 10:30 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 10:30 AM CDT

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) - Brownwood police are investigating after a skimmer was found at a convenience store.

According to a police incident report, officers were called to a convenience store in the 2800 block of Southside Drive around 3:30 p.m. Thursday where a credit card skimmer was located.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this crime is encouraged to call Brownwood police.

 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected