BUSTED: 26 accused of trying to meet minor for sex arrested during Abilene-area online operation

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, arrested 26 men during a multi-day online operation centered around child sex crimes.
The men, who range in age from 24 to 70-years-old, were all taken into custody and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor or Prostitution Under 18 during the operation, which was a joint effort between the Abilene Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Department of Homeland Security. and the Sweetwater Police Department.
A press release states all suspects were contacted by detectives via social media applications and, “then agreed to meet up with what they believed to be an underage juvenile.”
Police have released the following information on the 26 suspects and their charges:
- Bobby Wood, 43, of Ovalo – Prostitutuion Under 18
- Jacob Monroe, 42, of Abilene – Online Solicition of Minor
- Felix Belona, 28, of New Rhodes, Lousiana – Prostitution Under 18
- Larry Killian, 53, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Gregory Baca, 50, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Earnest Martinez Jr., 38, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Jonathan Parker, 25, of Abilene – Online Solictation of Minor
- George Fox, 37, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Pablo Ramirez, 44, of Jacksonville, Texas – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Ryan Knotts-Morrell, 27, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Julius Knighten, 37, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Austin Owens, 32, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- David Rogers, 70, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Eduardo De Los Santos, 35, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- David Ward, 49, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Victor Cooper, 25, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Eric Watts, 40, of Cisco – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Ronald Casillas, 46, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Nathan Johnson, 24, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Jason Edwards, 33, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18, Tampering with Evidence
- Thomas Malone, 45, of Ballinger – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Skyler Otto, 25, of Baird – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Jose Rodriguez-Rios, 42, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Alexander Wilson, 31, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor
- Kyle Hart, 31, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18
- Jammie Conway, 32, of Merkel – Online Solicitation of Minor
It’s unknown if additional arrests will be made as part of this operation.