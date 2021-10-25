BUSTED: 26 accused of trying to meet minor for sex arrested during Abilene-area online operation

26 men were arrested during an online sex crime operation in the Abilene area.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police, with the assistance of several other law enforcement agencies, arrested 26 men during a multi-day online operation centered around child sex crimes.

The men, who range in age from 24 to 70-years-old, were all taken into custody and charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor or Prostitution Under 18 during the operation, which was a joint effort between the Abilene Police Department’s Cyber Crimes Unit, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Department of Homeland Security. and the Sweetwater Police Department.

A press release states all suspects were contacted by detectives via social media applications and, “then agreed to meet up with what they believed to be an underage juvenile.”

Police have released the following information on the 26 suspects and their charges:

Bobby Wood, 43, of Ovalo – Prostitutuion Under 18

Jacob Monroe, 42, of Abilene – Online Solicition of Minor

Felix Belona, 28, of New Rhodes, Lousiana – Prostitution Under 18

Larry Killian, 53, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Gregory Baca, 50, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Earnest Martinez Jr., 38, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Jonathan Parker, 25, of Abilene – Online Solictation of Minor

George Fox, 37, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Pablo Ramirez, 44, of Jacksonville, Texas – Online Solicitation of Minor

Ryan Knotts-Morrell, 27, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Julius Knighten, 37, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Austin Owens, 32, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

David Rogers, 70, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Eduardo De Los Santos, 35, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

David Ward, 49, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Victor Cooper, 25, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Eric Watts, 40, of Cisco – Online Solicitation of Minor

Ronald Casillas, 46, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Nathan Johnson, 24, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Jason Edwards, 33, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18, Tampering with Evidence

Thomas Malone, 45, of Ballinger – Online Solicitation of Minor

Skyler Otto, 25, of Baird – Online Solicitation of Minor

Jose Rodriguez-Rios, 42, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Alexander Wilson, 31, of Abilene – Online Solicitation of Minor

Kyle Hart, 31, of Abilene – Prostitution Under 18

Jammie Conway, 32, of Merkel – Online Solicitation of Minor

It’s unknown if additional arrests will be made as part of this operation.